We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618) with the older 4-core MediaTek Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Performs 9x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.5x) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 80K
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 8-months later
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 720G +250%
571
Helio A22
163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 720G +218%
1728
Helio A22
544
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 720G +250%
281004
Helio A22
80259

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and Helio A22

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 32 KB
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 5 W 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue
GPU frequency 750 MHz 660 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 128 64
FLOPS 386 Gigaflops 42.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 13.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP NeuroPilot
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs 384 kHz/32 bit AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced January 2020 June 2018
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SM7125 MT6762M
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site MediaTek Helio A22 official site

