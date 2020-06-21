Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 720G vs Helio G90T – what's better?

Snapdragon 720G vs Helio G90T

Snapdragon 720G
Snapdragon 720G
VS
Helio G90T
Helio G90T

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G90T (Mali-G76MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • 12% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2050 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
  • Higher GPU frequency (~60%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 720G +4%
1710
Helio G90T
1644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 720G
281076
Helio G90T +3%
288623

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and Helio G90T

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Mali-G76MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 500 MHz 800 MHz
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 386 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP Da Vinci
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs 384 kHz/32 bit AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced January 2020 July 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7125 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site MediaTek Helio G90T official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G90T and Snapdragon 720G or ask any questions
User 21 June 2020 14:56
It is true? 720 has BUS with only 2x 16 Bit.
+228 Reply
Alex 21 June 2020 15:58
Yes, look at official site!
+63 Reply
Gamal abd el nasser 21 June 2020 17:41
Is snapdragon 720 better than helo g90t?
+608 Reply
Goos 23 June 2020 10:37
No, Helio G90t is better.
+172 Reply
Nizar 23 June 2020 12:03
Goos, Are you kidding man? Of course, snapdragon 720g is better.
+136 Reply
Htt 09 August 2020 06:15
Nizar, 720g is best because I will buy 720g
+16 Reply
Malvin 09 August 2020 06:36
Depends on what devices they are being compared.
+11 Reply
Sahidul 21 August 2020 03:33
Yes it is slightly better than mediatek Helio g90t
+10 Reply
User2 23 June 2020 14:02
Any way realme 6 better than note 9s
+137 Reply
Haise 15 August 2020 02:45
Different prices, not so comparable.
+9 Reply
AgntPsyko 06 July 2020 08:41
Guys it depends on your use. Look if u play games like PUBG nd Fortnite etc, there is no way u can compare them both cuz both have approx. Same specs nd features so u wont be finding that one is inferior to another. G90t is higher in graphics but 720g is higher in speed.
+81 Reply
Mahammad 11 July 2020 05:12
I think gpu performance not only affects gaming but also in graphics performance, camera, visualisation, new optimisations. So I like g90t.
+43 Reply
Alim Hamad 01 August 2020 16:50
Is it possible to play fortnite, PUBG, COD Mobile in a same Mobile with Helio g90t or snapdragon 720g (means does it lag while downloaded on the same mobile) if not please recommend me one under 20000
+59 Reply
Glenn 17 September 2020 06:40
i use redmi note 8 pro with G90T, with setting smooth & Extreme, it's mean i not found any lagging problem. it is very good SOC.
+3 Reply
Rishav 21 August 2020 04:10
L3 1 MB cache for 720g , that must be good right ?
+19 Reply
Umair royale 26 August 2020 08:27
Of course 720g is much better than g90t it has 8nm build while MTK has 12nm built making SDM consume less power and producing lesser heat than MTK. 720g can also play 4k at 60FPS while G90T only supports 30FPS . In the end I recommend snapdragon 720g instead of helio g90t...
+36 Reply
Blank 04 October 2020 15:16
G90T is better but it's not optimize unlike 720G. It's the best for me because it can handle high end games without over heating much g90t can overheat to 43C and your CP will FPS drop so DON'T BUY A MEDIATEK it has an high end graphics but it cannot handle gaming.
+4 Reply
