Snapdragon 720G vs Helio P22
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
17
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
25
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Performs 9.4x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.9x) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 98K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 8-months later
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 720G +266%
571
156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 720G +129%
1728
756
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 720G +186%
281004
98305
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and Helio P22
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|128
|64
|FLOPS
|386 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|CorePilot
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|384 kHz/32 bit
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|May 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7125
|MT6762R
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
|MediaTek Helio P22 official site
