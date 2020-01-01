Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 720G vs Helio P23 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P23 (Mali-G71 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Performs 7.8x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.7x) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 103K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 16 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Announced 2-years and 5-months later
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
  • Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.93 against 13.91 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 720G +273%
571
Helio P23
153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 720G +101%
1728
Helio P23
859
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 720G +172%
281004
Helio P23
103316

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and Helio P23

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 16 nanometers
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Mali-G71 MP2
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 750 MHz 770 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 128 32
FLOPS 386 Gigaflops 49.4 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1500 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 14.93 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP No
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs 384 kHz/32 bit AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced January 2020 August 2017
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SM7125 MT6763V/CT
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site MediaTek Helio P23 official site

