Snapdragon 720G vs Helio P23
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P23 (Mali-G71 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
19
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
41
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
22
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Performs 7.8x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.7x) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 103K
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 16 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Announced 2-years and 5-months later
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.93 against 13.91 GB/s)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 720G +273%
571
153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 720G +101%
1728
859
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 720G +172%
281004
103316
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and Helio P23
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|770 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|128
|32
|FLOPS
|386 Gigaflops
|49.4 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|14.93 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2160 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|384 kHz/32 bit
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|August 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SM7125
|MT6763V/CT
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
|MediaTek Helio P23 official site
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1