Snapdragon 720G vs Helio P35
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.9x) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 96K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
- Announced 1 year and 1 month later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio P35
- Higher GPU frequency (~36%)
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.91 GB/s)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 720G +239%
577
170
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 720G +75%
1710
975
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 720G +192%
281076
96147
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|680 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|386 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|384 kHz/32 bit
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|December 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SM7125
|MT6765
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
|MediaTek Helio P35 official site
