Snapdragon 720G vs Helio P90
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P90 (PowerVR GM9446). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
36
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
23
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
37
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Performs 3.1x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
- Shows better (up to 27%) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 220K
- Announced 1 year and 3 months later
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P90
- Higher GPU frequency (~94%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 720G +45%
577
398
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 720G +14%
1710
1503
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 720G +27%
281076
220657
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|PowerVR GM9446
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|PowerVR Rogue
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|970 MHz
|Cores
|-
|3
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|386 Gigaflops
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|APU 2.0
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|384 kHz/32 bit
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|November 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7125
|MT6779
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
|MediaTek Helio P90 official site
Cast your vote
63 (80.8%)
15 (19.2%)
Total votes: 78
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and Snapdragon 720G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and Snapdragon 720G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 720G
- HiSilicon Kirin 810 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- MediaTek Helio G90T and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and MediaTek Helio P90
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and MediaTek Helio P90
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and MediaTek Helio P90
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and MediaTek Helio P90