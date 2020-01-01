Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 720G vs Helio X30 – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618) with the older 10-core MediaTek Helio X30 (PowerVR GT7400 Plus) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Performs 88% better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 2-years later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio X30
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (27.81 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Has 2 more cores
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~7%)

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 720G +94%
571
Helio X30
294
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 720G +27%
1728
Helio X30
1363
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A35
Cores 8 10
Frequency 2300 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 3 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 PowerVR GT7400 Plus
Architecture Adreno 600 Midgard
GPU frequency 750 MHz 800 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 128 128
FLOPS 386 Gigaflops 205 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 27.81 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP No
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs 384 kHz/32 bit AMR-NB, ADPCM, AMR-WB, OGG, WAV, MP3, MP2, AAC, AMR-NB, LAC, APE, AAC-plus v1, AAC-plus v2, WMA, ADPCM

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 10
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 450 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced January 2020 February 2017
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7125 MT6799
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site MediaTek Helio X30 official site

