Snapdragon 720G vs Helio X30
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618) with the older 10-core MediaTek Helio X30 (PowerVR GT7400 Plus) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
34
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
42
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Performs 88% better in floating-point computations
- Announced 2-years later
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio X30
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (27.81 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Has 2 more cores
- 13% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2300 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~7%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 720G +94%
571
294
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 720G +27%
1728
1363
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
281004
n/a
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and Helio X30
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A35
|Cores
|8
|10
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|PowerVR GT7400 Plus
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|800 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|386 Gigaflops
|205 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|27.81 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|384 kHz/32 bit
|AMR-NB, ADPCM, AMR-WB, OGG, WAV, MP3, MP2, AAC, AMR-NB, LAC, APE, AAC-plus v1, AAC-plus v2, WMA, ADPCM
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 10
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|February 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7125
|MT6799
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
|MediaTek Helio X30 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1