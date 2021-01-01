Snapdragon 720G vs MediaTek MT6580
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618) with the older 4-core MediaTek MT6580 (Mali-400 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Performs 72.5x better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 28 nm)
- Supports 223% higher memory bandwidth (13.91 against 4.3 GB/s)
- Announced 4-years and 1-month later
- Has 4 more cores
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for MediaTek
- 77% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1300 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|105759
|-
|GPU
|85686
|-
|Memory
|52933
|-
|UX
|90296
|-
|Total score
|336101
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
578
Multi-Core Score
1700
|Image compression
|108.75 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|15.55 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|27.15 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|25.5 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|16.15 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.18 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|561.5 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|43 FPS
[High]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|40 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|28 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|34 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|30 FPS
[High]
|-
|Device
|Realme 7 Pro
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and MediaTek MT6580
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A7
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|-
|L1 cache
|-
|32 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Mali-400 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Utgard
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|500 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|128
|32
|FLOPS
|435 Gigaflops
|6 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|10
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|533 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|4.3 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|2 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1440 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264
|Audio codecs
|384 kHz/32 bit
|MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|January 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SM7125
|MT6580
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
|MediaTek MT6580 official site
