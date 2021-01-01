Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 720G vs MediaTek MT6580 – what's better?

Snapdragon 720G vs MediaTek MT6580

Snapdragon 720G
VS
MediaTek MT6580
Snapdragon 720G
MediaTek MT6580

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618) with the older 4-core MediaTek MT6580 (Mali-400 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Performs 72.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 28 nm)
  • Supports 223% higher memory bandwidth (13.91 against 4.3 GB/s)
  • Announced 4-years and 1-month later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for MediaTek
  • 77% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1300 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~50%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 720G
vs
MediaTek MT6580

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 105759 -
GPU 85686 -
Memory 52933 -
UX 90296 -
Total score 336101 -
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 108.75 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 15.55 images/s -
Speech recognition 27.15 words/s -
Machine learning 25.5 images/s -
Camera shooting 16.15 images/s -
HTML 5 2.18 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 561.5 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 43 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 40 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 34 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Realme 7 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and MediaTek MT6580

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A7
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2300 MHz 1300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A -
L1 cache - 32 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count - 1 billion
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Mali-400 MP2
Architecture Adreno 600 Utgard
GPU frequency 750 MHz 500 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 128 32
FLOPS 435 Gigaflops 6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 10

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 533 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 4.3 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 2 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP No
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1440 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264
Audio codecs 384 kHz/32 bit MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 4
Bluetooth 5.1 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced January 2020 January 2016
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SM7125 MT6580
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site MediaTek MT6580 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of MediaTek MT6580 and Snapdragon 720G, or ask any questions
