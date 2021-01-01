Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 720G vs MediaTek MT6750 – what's better?

Snapdragon 720G vs MediaTek MT6750

Snapdragon 720G
VS
MediaTek MT6750
Snapdragon 720G
MediaTek MT6750

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek MT6750 (Mali-T860 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Performs 18.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 28 nm)
  • Announced 3-years and 6-months later
  • Supports 102% higher memory bandwidth (13.91 against 6.9 GB/s)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for MediaTek
  • 53% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1500 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~44%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 720G
vs
MediaTek MT6750

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 105759 -
GPU 85686 -
Memory 52933 -
UX 90296 -
Total score 336101 -
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 108.75 Mpixels/s 39.35 Mpixels/s
Face detection 15.55 images/s 5.7 images/s
Speech recognition 27.15 words/s 12.65 words/s
Machine learning 25.5 images/s 7.22 images/s
Camera shooting 16.15 images/s 1.87 images/s
HTML 5 2.18 Mnodes/s 0.76 Mnodes/s
SQLite 561.5 Krows/s 204.3 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 43 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 40 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 34 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Realme 7 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and MediaTek MT6750

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 1500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count - 1 billion
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Mali-T860 MP2
Architecture Adreno 600 Midgard
GPU frequency 750 MHz 520 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 128 32
FLOPS 435 Gigaflops 24 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 667 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 6.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP No
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1280 x 800
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs 384 kHz/32 bit AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 4
Bluetooth 5.1 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced January 2020 August 2016
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7125 MT6750
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site MediaTek MT6750 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of MediaTek MT6750 and Snapdragon 720G, or ask any questions
