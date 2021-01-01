Snapdragon 720G vs MediaTek MT6750
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek MT6750 (Mali-T860 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Performs 18.1x better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 28 nm)
- Announced 3-years and 6-months later
- Supports 102% higher memory bandwidth (13.91 against 6.9 GB/s)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for MediaTek
- 53% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1500 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~44%)
- Better instruction set architecture
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|105759
|-
|GPU
|85686
|-
|Memory
|52933
|-
|UX
|90296
|-
|Total score
|336101
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 720G +366%
578
124
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 720G +234%
1700
509
|Image compression
|108.75 Mpixels/s
|39.35 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|15.55 images/s
|5.7 images/s
|Speech recognition
|27.15 words/s
|12.65 words/s
|Machine learning
|25.5 images/s
|7.22 images/s
|Camera shooting
|16.15 images/s
|1.87 images/s
|HTML 5
|2.18 Mnodes/s
|0.76 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|561.5 Krows/s
|204.3 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|43 FPS
[High]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|40 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|28 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|34 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|30 FPS
[High]
|-
|Device
|Realme 7 Pro
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and MediaTek MT6750
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Mali-T860 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|520 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|128
|32
|FLOPS
|435 Gigaflops
|24 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|667 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|6.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1280 x 800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|384 kHz/32 bit
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|August 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7125
|MT6750
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
|MediaTek MT6750 official site
