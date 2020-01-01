Snapdragon 720G vs MediaTek MT6753
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek MT6753 (Mali T720 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Performs 10.7x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 4-years later
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 28 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for MediaTek
- 77% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1300 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~7%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 720G +380%
571
119
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 720G +176%
1728
626
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
281004
n/a
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|8x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Mali T720 MP3
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|700 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|3
|Shading units
|128
|48
|FLOPS
|386 Gigaflops
|36 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|384 kHz/32 bit
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|March 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7125
|MT6753
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
|MediaTek MT6753 official site
