We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek MT6753 (Mali T720 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Performs 10.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 4-years later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 28 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for MediaTek
  • 77% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1300 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~7%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 8x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 1300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count - 1 billion
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Mali T720 MP3
Architecture Adreno 600 Midgard
GPU frequency 750 MHz 700 MHz
Execution units 2 3
Shading units 128 48
FLOPS 386 Gigaflops 36 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP No
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs 384 kHz/32 bit AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.1 4.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS

Info

Announced January 2020 March 2015
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7125 MT6753
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site MediaTek MT6753 official site

