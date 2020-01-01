Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 425 – what's better?

Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 425

Snapdragon 720G
Snapdragon 720G
VS
Snapdragon 425
Snapdragon 425

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618) with the older 4-core Snapdragon 425 (Adreno 308) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Performs 16.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 28 nm)
  • Supports 160% higher memory bandwidth (13.91 against 5.34 GB/s)
  • Announced 4-years later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • 64% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 425

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2300 MHz 1400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count - 1 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Adreno 308
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 300
GPU frequency 750 MHz 500 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 128 24
FLOPS 386 Gigaflops 24 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 667 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 5.34 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP No
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1280 x 800
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs 384 kHz/32 bit AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 X6
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced January 2020 February 2016
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SM7125 MSM8917
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site

