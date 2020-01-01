Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 425
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618) with the older 4-core Snapdragon 425 (Adreno 308) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Performs 16.1x better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 28 nm)
- Supports 160% higher memory bandwidth (13.91 against 5.34 GB/s)
- Announced 4-years later
- Has 4 more cores
- 64% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1400 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 720G +350%
571
127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 720G +321%
1728
410
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
281004
n/a
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 425
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 308
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 300
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|500 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|128
|24
|FLOPS
|386 Gigaflops
|24 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|667 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|5.34 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1280 x 800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|384 kHz/32 bit
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|February 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SM7125
|MSM8917
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site
