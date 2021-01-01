Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 430
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Snapdragon 430 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Performs 9.1x better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 28 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 336K vs 98K
- Announced 4-years and 5-months later
- 64% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1400 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|105759
|32249
|GPU
|85686
|14021
|Memory
|52933
|20753
|UX
|90296
|30639
|Total score
|336101
|98978
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 720G +228%
578
176
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 720G +70%
1700
1001
|Image compression
|108.75 Mpixels/s
|21.95 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|15.55 images/s
|4.22 images/s
|Speech recognition
|27.15 words/s
|11 words/s
|Machine learning
|25.5 images/s
|5.88 images/s
|Camera shooting
|16.15 images/s
|2.89 images/s
|HTML 5
|2.18 Mnodes/s
|0.48 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|561.5 Krows/s
|136 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|43 FPS
[High]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|40 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|28 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|34 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|30 FPS
[High]
|-
|Device
|Realme 7 Pro
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 430
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|500 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|1
|Shading units
|128
|96
|FLOPS
|435 Gigaflops
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 21MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|384 kHz/32 bit
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|September 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SM7125
|MSM8937
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 official site
