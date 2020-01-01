Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 435
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Snapdragon 435 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Performs 8x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.8x) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 73K
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 28 nm)
- Announced 4-years later
- Supports 117% higher memory bandwidth (13.91 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~67%)
- 64% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1400 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 720G +353%
571
126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 720G +196%
1728
584
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 720G +282%
281004
73620
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 435
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|450 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|1
|Shading units
|128
|96
|FLOPS
|386 Gigaflops
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 21MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|384 kHz/32 bit
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|X9
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|February 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SM7125
|MSM8940
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 official site
Cast your vote
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3