Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 435 – what's better?

Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 435

Snapdragon 720G
Snapdragon 720G
VS
Snapdragon 435
Snapdragon 435

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Snapdragon 435 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Performs 8x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.8x) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 73K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 28 nm)
  • Announced 4-years later
  • Supports 117% higher memory bandwidth (13.91 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~67%)
  • 64% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 720G +282%
281004
Snapdragon 435
73620

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 435

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 1400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count - 1 billion
TDP 5 W 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Adreno 505
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 750 MHz 450 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 128 96
FLOPS 386 Gigaflops 48 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP Hexagon 536
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 21MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8
Audio codecs 384 kHz/32 bit AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 X9
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced January 2020 February 2016
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SM7125 MSM8940
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 675 or Snapdragon 720G
2. Exynos 9611 or Snapdragon 720G
3. Snapdragon 765G or Snapdragon 720G
4. Kirin 810 or Snapdragon 720G
5. Kirin 980 or Snapdragon 720G
6. Snapdragon 625 or Snapdragon 435
7. Snapdragon 439 or Snapdragon 435
8. Snapdragon 450 or Snapdragon 435
9. Helio G80 or Snapdragon 435
10. Helio G35 or Snapdragon 435

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 435 and Snapdragon 720G, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish