Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 439 – what's better?

Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 439

Snapdragon 720G
Snapdragon 720G
VS
Snapdragon 439
Snapdragon 439

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Snapdragon 439 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Performs 8x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 88K
  • Supports 117% higher memory bandwidth (13.91 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • Announced 1 year and 7 months later
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 720G +216%
281076
Snapdragon 439
88825

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 439

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Adreno 505
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 500 MHz 450 MHz
Number of ALUs 128 96
FLOPS 386 Gigaflops 48 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 5 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP Hexagon 536
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8
Audio codecs 384 kHz/32 bit AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 X6
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced January 2020 June 2018
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SM7125 SDM439
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
38 (88.4%)
5 (11.6%)
Total votes: 43

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 439 and Snapdragon 720G or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish