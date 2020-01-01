Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 439
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Snapdragon 439 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Performs 8x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 88K
- Supports 117% higher memory bandwidth (13.91 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
- Announced 1 year and 7 months later
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 720G +226%
577
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 720G +111%
1710
810
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 720G +216%
281076
88825
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|450 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|96
|FLOPS
|386 Gigaflops
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|5 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|384 kHz/32 bit
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|June 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SM7125
|SDM439
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site
