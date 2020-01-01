Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 450 – what's better?

Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 450

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Snapdragon 450 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 88K
  • Performs 3.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 86% higher memory bandwidth (13.91 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced 2 years and 7 months later
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
  • Higher GPU frequency (~30%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 720G +219%
281076
Snapdragon 450
88067

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 450

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Adreno 506
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 500 MHz 600-650 MHz
Number of ALUs 128 96
FLOPS 386 Gigaflops 124 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 7.46 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP Hexagon 546
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs 384 kHz/32 bit AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 X9
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced January 2020 June 2017
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SM7125 SDM450
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 450 and Snapdragon 720G or ask any questions
