Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 480 Plus – what's better?

Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 480 Plus

Snapdragon 720G
VS
Snapdragon 480 Plus
Snapdragon 720G
Snapdragon 480 Plus

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and 480 Plus (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
  • Announced 1-year and 9-months later
  • Supports 22% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 14%) AnTuTu 9 score – 382K vs 335K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 720G
vs
Snapdragon 480 Plus

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 105759 -
GPU 85686 -
Memory 52933 -
UX 90296 -
Total score 335124 382974
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 108.75 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 15.55 images/s -
Speech recognition 27.15 words/s -
Machine learning 25.5 images/s -
Camera shooting 16.15 images/s -
HTML 5 2.18 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 561.5 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 4 FPS -
Score 781 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 43 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 40 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 34 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Realme 7 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 480 Plus

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Adreno 619
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 750 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 128 -
FLOPS 435 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP Hexagon 686
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs 384 kHz/32 bit AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 Snapdragon X51
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2020 October 2021
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SM7125 SM4350-AC
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G vs MediaTek Dimensity 800U
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G vs MediaTek Helio G95
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G vs MediaTek Dimensity 700
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus vs MediaTek Dimensity 700
10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 480 Plus and Snapdragon 720G, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish