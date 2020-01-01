Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 625 – what's better?

Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 625

Snapdragon 720G
Snapdragon 720G
VS
Snapdragon 625
Snapdragon 625

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Snapdragon 625 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Performs 3.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.7x) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 103K
  • Announced 4-years later
  • Supports 86% higher memory bandwidth (13.91 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 720G +172%
281004
Snapdragon 625
103309

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 625

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Adreno 506
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 750 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 128 96
FLOPS 386 Gigaflops 124 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 7.46 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP Hexagon 546
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs 384 kHz/32 bit AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 X9
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced January 2020 February 2016
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7125 MSM8953
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 625 and Snapdragon 720G, or ask any questions
