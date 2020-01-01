Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 630 – what's better?

Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 630

Snapdragon 720G
Snapdragon 720G
VS
Snapdragon 630
Snapdragon 630

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Snapdragon 630 (Adreno 508). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Performs 2.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 117K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 9-months later
  • Supports 30% higher memory bandwidth (13.91 against 10.66 GB/s)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 720G +139%
281004
Snapdragon 630
117454

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 630

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 5 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Adreno 508
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 750 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 128 96
FLOPS 386 Gigaflops 163 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 10.66 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP Hexagon 642
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs 384 kHz/32 bit AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 X12
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced January 2020 May 2017
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7125 SDM630
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 730
2. Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 730G
3. Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 865
4. Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 845
5. Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 665
6. Snapdragon 630 and Snapdragon 730
7. Snapdragon 630 and Snapdragon 625
8. Snapdragon 630 and Kirin 710
9. Snapdragon 630 and Snapdragon 632
10. Snapdragon 630 and Snapdragon 636

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 630 and Snapdragon 720G, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish