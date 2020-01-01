Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 632 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Snapdragon 632 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Performs 3.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 122K
  • Supports 86% higher memory bandwidth (13.91 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 7-months later
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 720G +129%
281004
Snapdragon 632
122692

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 632

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 5 W 7 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Adreno 506
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 750 MHz 725 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 128 96
FLOPS 386 Gigaflops 124.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 7.46 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP Hexagon 546
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 40MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs 384 kHz/32 bit 192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1

Connectivity

Modem X15 X9 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced January 2020 June 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7125 SDM632
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 632 and Snapdragon 720G, or ask any questions
