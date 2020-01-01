Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 636
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Snapdragon 636 (Adreno 509). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 88%) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 149K
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- Announced 2-years and 4-months later
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 720G +108%
571
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 720G +53%
1728
1127
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 720G +88%
281004
149376
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 636
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 509
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|720 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|1
|Shading units
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|386 Gigaflops
|184 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|384 kHz/32 bit
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|October 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7125
|SDM636
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site
