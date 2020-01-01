Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 650
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618) with the older 6-core Snapdragon 650 (Adreno 510) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Announced 5-years later
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 28 nm)
- Performs 2.5x better in floating-point computations
- Has 2 more cores
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 650
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.91 GB/s)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 720G +108%
571
275
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 720G +110%
1728
824
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
281004
n/a
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 650
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|16 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 510
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|1
|Shading units
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|386 Gigaflops
|153 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|Hexagon V56
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, VP8
|Audio codecs
|384 kHz/32 bit
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|X8
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|February 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7125
|MSM8956
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 official site
