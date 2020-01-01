Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 650 – what's better?

Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 650

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618) with the older 6-core Snapdragon 650 (Adreno 510) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Announced 5-years later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 28 nm)
  • Performs 2.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Has 2 more cores
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 650
  • Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.91 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 650

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2300 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 16 KB
L2 cache - 256 KB
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count - 1 billion
TDP 5 W 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Adreno 510
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 750 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 128 128
FLOPS 386 Gigaflops 153 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP Hexagon V56
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, VP8
Audio codecs 384 kHz/32 bit AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 X8
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced January 2020 February 2015
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7125 MSM8956
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 650 and Snapdragon 720G, or ask any questions
