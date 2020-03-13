Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 660
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- Performs 78% better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 78%) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 157K
- Announced 2 years and 9 months later
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Higher GPU frequency (~70%)
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.91 GB/s)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 720G +70%
577
339
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 720G +30%
1710
1319
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 720G +78%
281076
157824
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1.75 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 512
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|850 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|386 Gigaflops
|217 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|384 kHz/32 bit
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|May 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7125
|SDM660
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
Cast your vote
145 (83.8%)
28 (16.2%)
Total votes: 173
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 730G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and Samsung Exynos 9611
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and Snapdragon 632
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and Snapdragon 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and Snapdragon 665
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and Snapdragon 636