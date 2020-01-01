Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 670
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Snapdragon 670 (Adreno 615). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Shows significantly better (up to 58%) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 177K
- Announced 1 year and 6 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
- Performs 10% better in floating-point computations
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.91 GB/s)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 720G +65%
577
350
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 720G +29%
1710
1322
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 720G +58%
281076
177622
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 615
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|700-750 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|386 Gigaflops
|350 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|384 kHz/32 bit
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|August 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7125
|SDM670
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site
