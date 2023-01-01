Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 685 VS Snapdragon 720G Snapdragon 685 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Snapdragon 685 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Shows better (up to 18%) AnTuTu 9 score – 340K vs 287K Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 Announced 3-years and 2-months later

Announced 3-years and 2-months later Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm) Supports 22% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.91 GB/s)

Supports 22% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.91 GB/s) 13% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2300 MHz)

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 720G +18% 340011 Snapdragon 685 287964 CPU 106622 - GPU 86653 - Memory 53851 - UX 93089 - Total score 340011 287964 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Snapdragon 720G +51% 566 Snapdragon 685 374 Multi-Core Score Snapdragon 720G +6% 1693 Snapdragon 685 1600 Image compression 110.2 Mpixels/s - Face detection 13.1 images/s - Speech recognition 27.3 words/s - Machine learning 26.1 images/s - Camera shooting 15.7 images/s - HTML 5 2.16 Mnodes/s - SQLite 533.6 Krows/s -

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 720G 1040 Snapdragon 685 n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 6 FPS - Score 1040 -

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile 43 FPS

[High] - Call of Duty: Mobile 40 FPS

[Ultra] - Fortnite 28 FPS

[Low] - World of Tanks Blitz 51 FPS

[Ultra] - Genshin Impact 34 FPS

[Medium] - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS

[High] - Device Realme 7 Pro

1080 x 2400 - We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 685

CPU Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)

6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55) 4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A73

4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2300 MHz 2600 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A L3 cache 1 MB - Process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers TDP 5 W -

Graphics GPU name Adreno 618 Adreno 610 Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600 GPU frequency 750 MHz - Execution units 2 2 Shading units 128 96 FLOPS 435 Gigaflops - Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP Hexagon 686 Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP Video capture 4K at 30FPS, 1K at 60FPS 1K at 60FPS Video playback 4K at 30FPS, 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 Audio codecs 384 kHz/32 bit AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem X15 X11 4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 13 5G support No No Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 5 Bluetooth 5.1 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced January 2020 March 2023 Class Mid range Low end Model number SM7125 SM6225-AD Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 official site