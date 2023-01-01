Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 685
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Snapdragon 685 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Shows better (up to 18%) AnTuTu 9 score – 340K vs 287K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
- Announced 3-years and 2-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
- Supports 22% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.91 GB/s)
- 13% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2300 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|106622
|-
|GPU
|86653
|-
|Memory
|53851
|-
|UX
|93089
|-
|Total score
|340011
|287964
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 720G +51%
566
374
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 720G +6%
1693
1600
|Image compression
|110.2 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|13.1 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|27.3 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|26.1 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|15.7 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.16 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|533.6 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|-
|Score
|1040
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|43 FPS
[High]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|40 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|28 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|34 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|30 FPS
[High]
|-
|Device
|Realme 7 Pro
1080 x 2400
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 685
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|128
|96
|FLOPS
|435 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS, 1K at 60FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS, 1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|384 kHz/32 bit
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|March 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SM7125
|SM6225-AD
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 official site
