We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Snapdragon 712 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
  • Announced later
  • Performs 25% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 25%) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 225K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
  • Higher GPU frequency (~10%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 720G +25%
281076
Snapdragon 712
225395

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 712

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache 1 MB 1 MB
Process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Adreno 616
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 500 MHz 550 MHz
Number of ALUs 128 128
FLOPS 386 Gigaflops 310 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs 384 kHz/32 bit AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X15 X15
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced January 2020 February 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7125 SDM712
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site

