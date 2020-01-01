Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 712
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Snapdragon 712 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Announced later
- Performs 25% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 25%) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 225K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 720G +41%
577
409
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 720G +12%
1710
1533
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 720G +25%
281076
225395
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|1 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 616
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|550 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|386 Gigaflops
|310 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|384 kHz/32 bit
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|February 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7125
|SDM712
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site
