Snapdragon 730 vs A11 Bionic

Snapdragon 730
Snapdragon 730
VS
A11 Bionic
A11 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 (Adreno 618) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
  • Announced 1 year and 7 months later
  • Has 2 cores more
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
  • Performs 19% better in floating-point computations
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
  • Shows better (up to 25%) AnTuTu 8 score – 316K vs 252K
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2390 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 730
543
A11 Bionic +73%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 730
1799
A11 Bionic +30%
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 730
252629
A11 Bionic +25%
316853

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 730 and A11 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2200 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 4.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 500 MHz -
Cores - 3
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 386 Gigaflops 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs 384 kHz/32 bit AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced April 2019 September 2017
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7150-AA -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A11 Bionic and Snapdragon 730 or ask any questions
