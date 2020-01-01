Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 730 vs A12X Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 730 vs A12X Bionic

Snapdragon 730
Snapdragon 730
VS
A12X Bionic
A12X Bionic

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
  • Performs 3.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 8 score – 631K vs 252K
  • Supports 108% higher memory bandwidth (31 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 730
543
A12X Bionic +107%
1124
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 730
1799
A12X Bionic +158%
4640
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 730
252629
A12X Bionic +150%
631952

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 730 and A12X Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 2048 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 10 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Apple A12X Bionic GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 500 MHz -
Cores - 7
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 386 Gigaflops 1300 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 31 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP -
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs 384 kHz/32 bit Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 350 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced April 2019 October 2018
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7150-AA -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site -

