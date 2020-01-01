Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 730 vs A14 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 (Adreno 618) with the newer 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
  • Supports 207% higher memory bandwidth (42.7 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 607K vs 256K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
  • 36% higher CPU clock speed (2990 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 6-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 730
544
A14 Bionic +194%
1602
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 730
1779
A14 Bionic +119%
3895
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 730
256584
A14 Bionic +137%
607676

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 730 and A14 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.99 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2200 MHz 2990 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.4-A
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 11.8 billion
TDP 5 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 500 MHz -
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 128 -
FLOPS 386 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 42.7 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced April 2019 September 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7150-AA APL1W01
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site -

