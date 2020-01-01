Snapdragon 730 vs A14 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 (Adreno 618) with the newer 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
96
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
100
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
94
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
97
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
- Supports 207% higher memory bandwidth (42.7 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 607K vs 256K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
- 36% higher CPU clock speed (2990 vs 2200 MHz)
- Announced 1-year and 6-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
544
A14 Bionic +194%
1602
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1779
A14 Bionic +119%
3895
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
256584
A14 Bionic +137%
607676
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 730 and A14 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.99 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2990 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|11.8 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|386 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|42.7 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|September 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7150-AA
|APL1W01
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site
|-
