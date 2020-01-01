Snapdragon 730 vs Apple A9
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 (Adreno 618) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
44
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
35
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Has 6 cores more
- Announced 3 years and 8 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 48%) AnTuTu 8 score – 252K vs 170K
- 19% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1850 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Apple A9
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 730
- Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
543
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 730 +78%
1799
1009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 730 +48%
252629
170666
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
|Cores
|8
|2
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|1850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|-
|6
|Number of ALUs
|128
|192
|FLOPS
|386 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|384 kHz/32 bit
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|Qualcomm MDM9635M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|September 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7150-AA
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site
|-
Cast your vote
28 (87.5%)
4 (12.5%)
Total votes: 32
Related Comparisons
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 or Snapdragon 730
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G or Snapdragon 730
- Samsung Exynos 9611 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- MediaTek Helio G90T or Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Apple A13 Bionic or Apple A9
- Apple A12 Bionic or Apple A9
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Apple A9
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 or Apple A9