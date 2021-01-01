Snapdragon 730 vs Kirin 650
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 (with Adreno 618 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 650 (Mali-T830 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Performs 9.7x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 3-years and 3-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 16 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 650
- Higher GPU frequency (~80%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|101953
|-
|GPU
|75580
|-
|Memory
|54411
|-
|UX
|86196
|-
|Total score
|319595
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 730 +222%
541
168
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 730 +122%
1789
806
|Image compression
|93.9 Mpixels/s
|62.4 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|11.7 images/s
|8.63 images/s
|Speech recognition
|27 words/s
|14.6 words/s
|Machine learning
|24.7 images/s
|9.69 images/s
|Camera shooting
|14 images/s
|4.31 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.17 Mnodes/s
|1.11 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|478.1 Krows/s
|289.9 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|36 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|35 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Mi9T
1080 x 2340
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 730 and Kirin 650
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|128
|32
|FLOPS
|386 Gigaflops
|40 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 21MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|January 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7150-AA
|Hi6250
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site
|-
