Snapdragon 730 vs Kirin 650

Snapdragon 730
VS
Kirin 650
Snapdragon 730
Kirin 650

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 (with Adreno 618 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 650 (Mali-T830 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
  • Performs 9.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 3-years and 3-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 16 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 650
  • Higher GPU frequency (~80%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 730
vs
Kirin 650

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 101953 -
GPU 75580 -
Memory 54411 -
UX 86196 -
Total score 319595 -
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 730 +222%
541
Kirin 650
168
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 730 +122%
1789
Kirin 650
806
Image compression 93.9 Mpixels/s 62.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection 11.7 images/s 8.63 images/s
Speech recognition 27 words/s 14.6 words/s
Machine learning 24.7 images/s 9.69 images/s
Camera shooting 14 images/s 4.31 images/s
HTML 5 1.17 Mnodes/s 1.11 Mnodes/s
SQLite 478.1 Krows/s 289.9 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 59 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 36 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 35 FPS
[Medium]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi9T
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 730 and Kirin 650

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 4 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Adreno 600 Midgard
GPU frequency 500 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 128 32
FLOPS 386 Gigaflops 40 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP No
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 21MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced April 2019 January 2016
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7150-AA Hi6250
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site -

