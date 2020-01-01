Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 730 vs Kirin 9000 – what's better?

Snapdragon 730 vs Kirin 9000

Snapdragon 730
Snapdragon 730
VS
Kirin 9000
Kirin 9000

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 (with Adreno 618 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
  • Supports 216% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.6x) AnTuTu 8 score – 677K vs 256K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
  • 42% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 7-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 730
544
Kirin 9000 +90%
1036
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 730
1779
Kirin 9000 +109%
3720
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 730
256584
Kirin 9000 +164%
677758

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 730 and Kirin 9000

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 3130 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15.3 billion
TDP 5 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Mali-G78 MP24
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 500 MHz -
Execution units 2 24
Shading units 128 384
FLOPS 386 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP AI accelerator
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 -
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 15 -
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced April 2019 October 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7150-AA -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 730G vs Snapdragon 730
2. Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 730
3. Snapdragon 845 vs Snapdragon 730
4. Kirin 980 vs Snapdragon 730
5. Snapdragon 835 vs Snapdragon 730
6. Snapdragon 765G vs Kirin 9000
7. Exynos 990 vs Kirin 9000
8. Kirin 980 vs Kirin 9000
9. A14 Bionic vs Kirin 9000
10. Snapdragon 865 Plus vs Kirin 9000

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 9000 and Snapdragon 730, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish