We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 (with Adreno 618 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 955 (ARM Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
  • Performs 3.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 319K vs 141K
  • Announced 3-years and 1-month later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 16 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 955
  • Higher GPU frequency (~80%)
  • Supports 84% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 730
vs
Kirin 955

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 730 +126%
319595
Kirin 955
141517
CPU 101953 54012
GPU 75580 8135
Memory 54411 29524
UX 86196 48356
Total score 319595 141517
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 730 +55%
541
Kirin 955
348
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 730 +63%
1789
Kirin 955
1097
Image compression 93.9 Mpixels/s 72.65 Mpixels/s
Face detection 11.7 images/s 10.7 images/s
Speech recognition 27 words/s 19.25 words/s
Machine learning 24.7 images/s 16.35 images/s
Camera shooting 14 images/s 8.98 images/s
HTML 5 1.17 Mnodes/s 1.36 Mnodes/s
SQLite 478.1 Krows/s 366.8 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 59 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 36 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 35 FPS
[Medium]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi9T
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 730 and Kirin 955

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 16 nanometers
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 ARM Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Adreno 600 Midgard
GPU frequency 500 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 128 64
FLOPS 386 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP No
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced April 2019 April 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7150-AA -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site -

