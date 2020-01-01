Snapdragon 730 vs Kirin 970
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 (with Adreno 618 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Announced 1 year and 8 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Performs 11% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 8 score – 252K vs 235K
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Supports 95% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~49%)
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2200 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 730 +39%
543
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 730 +29%
1799
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 730 +7%
252629
235052
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|746 MHz
|Cores
|-
|12
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|386 Gigaflops
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|384 kHz/32 bit
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7150-AA
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site
