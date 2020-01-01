Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 730 vs Kirin 985 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Hisillicon Kirin 985 (Mali-G77 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of Hisillicon Kirin 985
  • Supports 129% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Performs 69% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 55%) AnTuTu 8 score – 392K vs 252K
  • Announced 1 year later
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2580 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 730
252629
Kirin 985 +55%
392336

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 730 and Kirin 985

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2580 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Mali-G77 MP8
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 500 MHz -
Cores - 8
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 386 Gigaflops 652 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs 384 kHz/32 bit AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 22
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 1277 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 177 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced April 2019 April 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7150-AA -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site -

