We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus
  • Supports 115% higher memory bandwidth (29.87 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 79%) AnTuTu 9 score – 576K vs 322K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~70%)
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 730
vs
Dimensity 1000 Plus

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 730
322125
Dimensity 1000 Plus +79%
576712
CPU 101953 154856
GPU 75580 212559
Memory 54411 89293
UX 86196 116031
Total score 322125 576712
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 93.9 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 11.7 images/s -
Speech recognition 27 words/s -
Machine learning 24.7 images/s -
Camera shooting 14 images/s -
HTML 5 1.17 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 478.1 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 59 FPS
[Medium]		 45 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile 36 FPS
[Ultra]		 55 FPS
[High]
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Medium]		 28 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends 35 FPS
[Medium]		 58 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS
[Ultra]		 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Xiaomi Mi9T
1080 x 2340		 iQOO Z1
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 730 and Dimensity 1000 Plus

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
L3 cache - 0.512 MB
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 5 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 500 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 9
Shading units 128 144
FLOPS 386 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 29.87 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced April 2019 May 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7150-AA -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus official site

