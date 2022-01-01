Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 730 vs Dimensity 1100 – what's better?

Snapdragon 730 vs Dimensity 1100

Snapdragon 730
VS
Dimensity 1100
Snapdragon 730
Dimensity 1100

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1100 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1100
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 664K vs 318K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~70%)
  • Announced 1-year and 10-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 730
vs
Dimensity 1100

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 730
318361
Dimensity 1100 +109%
664145
CPU 103758 175383
GPU 84680 231154
Memory 44127 118538
UX 87773 140457
Total score 318361 664145
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 93.9 Mpixels/s 180.5 Mpixels/s
Face detection 11.7 images/s 29.35 images/s
Speech recognition 27 words/s 51.5 words/s
Machine learning 24.7 images/s 57.15 images/s
Camera shooting 14 images/s 36.75 images/s
HTML 5 1.17 Mnodes/s 3.91 Mnodes/s
SQLite 478.1 Krows/s 1010.2 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 3 FPS 23 FPS
Score 653 3981

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 59 FPS
[Medium]		 58 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile 36 FPS
[Ultra]		 60 FPS
[High]
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Medium]		 27 FPS
[High]
Shadowgun Legends 35 FPS
[Medium]		 68 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 83 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 48 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS
[Ultra]		 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Xiaomi Mi9T
1080 x 2340		 Oppo Realme Q3 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 730 and Dimensity 1100

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 5 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 500 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 9
Shading units 128 144
FLOPS 386 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 688 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 108MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 19
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced April 2019 January 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7150-AA MT6891Z/CZA
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1100 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1100 and Snapdragon 730, or ask any questions
