Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 730 vs Dimensity 800U – what's better?

Snapdragon 730 vs Dimensity 800U

Snapdragon 730
Snapdragon 730
VS
Dimensity 800U
Dimensity 800U

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 800U ( Mali-G57 MC3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 800U
  • Shows better (up to 29%) AnTuTu 8 score – 324K vs 252K
  • Announced 1 year and 5 months later
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
  • Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 14.9 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 730
252629
Dimensity 800U +29%
324896

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 730 and Dimensity 800U

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Mali-G57 MC3
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 500 MHz -
Cores - 3
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 386 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs 384 kHz/32 bit AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced April 2019 August 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7150-AA -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site MediaTek Dimensity 800U official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 800U and Snapdragon 730 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish