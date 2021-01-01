Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 730 vs Dimensity 900 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 900 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Shows significantly better (up to 93%) AnTuTu 8 score – 480K vs 248K
  • Announced 2-years and 2-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

SoC:
Snapdragon 730
vs
Dimensity 900

AnTuTu 8

Snapdragon 730
248613
Dimensity 900 +93%
480083
CPU 94487 -
GPU 64985 -
Memory 49437 -
UX 40297 -
Total score 248613 480083
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 730
1740
Dimensity 900 +22%
2123
Image compression 93.9 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 11.7 images/s -
Speech recognition 27 words/s -
Machine learning 24.7 images/s -
Camera shooting 14 images/s -
HTML 5 1.17 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 478.1 Krows/s -

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 59 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 36 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 35 FPS
[Medium]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi9T
1080 x 2340		 -
Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 500 MHz -
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 128 -
FLOPS 386 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV -

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 -
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced April 2019 May 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7150-AA MT6877
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site

