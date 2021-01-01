Snapdragon 730 vs Dimensity 920
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 920 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 489K vs 247K
- Higher GPU frequency (~80%)
- Supports 59% higher memory bandwidth (22.07 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Announced 2-years and 5-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2200 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|94487
|-
|GPU
|64985
|-
|Memory
|49437
|-
|UX
|40297
|-
|Total score
|247007
|489626
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
529
Dimensity 920 +48%
784
Multi-Core Score
1760
Dimensity 920 +46%
2570
|Image compression
|93.9 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|11.7 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|27 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|24.7 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|14 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.17 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|478.1 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|36 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|35 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Mi9T
1080 x 2340
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 730 and Dimensity 920
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|12 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|128
|60
|FLOPS
|386 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|22.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|August 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7150-AA
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site
