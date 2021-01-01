Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 730 vs Helio G35 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
  • Performs 7.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.6x) AnTuTu 9 score – 319K vs 123K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
  • Higher GPU frequency (~36%)
  • Announced 1-year and 3-months later
  • Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 730
vs
Helio G35

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 730 +158%
319595
Helio G35
123795
CPU 101953 38954
GPU 75580 16847
Memory 54411 26654
UX 86196 40547
Total score 319595 123795
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 730 +207%
541
Helio G35
176
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 730 +78%
1789
Helio G35
1003
Image compression 93.9 Mpixels/s 27.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection 11.7 images/s 4.3 images/s
Speech recognition 27 words/s 9.73 words/s
Machine learning 24.7 images/s 6.17 images/s
Camera shooting 14 images/s 2.88 images/s
HTML 5 1.17 Mnodes/s 0.6 Mnodes/s
SQLite 478.1 Krows/s 137.2 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 59 FPS
[Medium]		 23 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile 36 FPS
[Ultra]		 29 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 35 FPS
[Medium]		 30 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 43 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS
[Ultra]		 29 FPS
[Low]
Device Xiaomi Mi9T
1080 x 2340		 Xiaomi Poco C3
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 730 and Helio G35

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue
GPU frequency 500 MHz 680 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 128 32
FLOPS 386 Gigaflops 54.4 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP No
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced April 2019 June 2020
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SM7150-AA MT6765G
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site MediaTek Helio G35 official site

