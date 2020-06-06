Snapdragon 730 vs Helio G90T
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G90T (Mali-G76MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
44
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
39
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
47
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2050 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
- Higher GPU frequency (~60%)
- Shows better (up to 14%) AnTuTu 8 score – 288K vs 252K
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 730 +10%
543
495
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 730 +9%
1799
1644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
252629
Helio G90T +14%
288623
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Mali-G76MC4
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|800 MHz
|Cores
|-
|4
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|386 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|384 kHz/32 bit
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|July 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7150-AA
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site
|MediaTek Helio G90T official site
Cast your vote
199 (39.6%)
304 (60.4%)
Total votes: 503
