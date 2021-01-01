Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 730 vs Helio G96 – what's better?

Snapdragon 730 vs Helio G96

Snapdragon 730
VS
Helio G96
Snapdragon 730
Helio G96

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2050 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
  • Higher GPU frequency (~70%)
  • Announced 2-years and 3-months later
  • Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 9 score – 346K vs 319K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 730
vs
Helio G96

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 730
319595
Helio G96 +8%
346649
CPU 101953 92742
GPU 75580 95976
Memory 54411 57726
UX 86196 98195
Total score 319595 346649
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 730 +8%
1789
Helio G96
1657
Image compression 93.9 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 11.7 images/s -
Speech recognition 27 words/s -
Machine learning 24.7 images/s -
Camera shooting 14 images/s -
HTML 5 1.17 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 478.1 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 59 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 36 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 35 FPS
[Medium]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi9T
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 730 and Helio G96

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Mali G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 500 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 128 32
FLOPS 386 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced April 2019 June 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7150-AA -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site MediaTek Helio G96 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G96 and Snapdragon 730, or ask any questions
