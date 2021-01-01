Snapdragon 730 vs Helio G96
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
40
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
32
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
44
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2050 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
- Higher GPU frequency (~70%)
- Announced 2-years and 3-months later
- Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 9 score – 346K vs 319K
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|101953
|92742
|GPU
|75580
|95976
|Memory
|54411
|57726
|UX
|86196
|98195
|Total score
|319595
|346649
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 730 +6%
541
509
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 730 +8%
1789
1657
|Image compression
|93.9 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|11.7 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|27 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|24.7 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|14 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.17 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|478.1 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|36 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|35 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Mi9T
1080 x 2340
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 730 and Helio G96
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Mali G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|128
|32
|FLOPS
|386 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|June 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7150-AA
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
