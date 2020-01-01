Snapdragon 730 vs Helio X30
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 (Adreno 618) with the older 10-core MediaTek Helio X30 (PowerVR GT7400 Plus) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
33
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
41
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Performs 88% better in floating-point computations
- Announced 2 years and 2 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of MediaTek Helio X30
- Supports 87% higher memory bandwidth (27.81 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~60%)
- Has 2 cores more
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 730 +86%
543
292
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 730 +31%
1799
1372
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
252629
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A35
|Cores
|8
|10
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|PowerVR GT7400 Plus
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|800 MHz
|Cores
|-
|4
|Number of ALUs
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|386 Gigaflops
|205 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|27.81 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|384 kHz/32 bit
|AMR-NB, ADPCM, AMR-WB, OGG, WAV, MP3, MP2, AAC, AMR-NB, LAC, APE, AAC-plus v1, AAC-plus v2, WMA, ADPCM
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 10
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|February 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7150-AA
|MT6799
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site
|MediaTek Helio X30 official site
