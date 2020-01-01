Snapdragon 730 vs Snapdragon 435
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Snapdragon 435 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Performs 8x better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 28 nm)
- Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Announced 3 years and 2 months later
- 57% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1400 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 730 +331%
543
126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 730 +208%
1799
585
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
252629
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|450 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|96
|FLOPS
|386 Gigaflops
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 21MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|384 kHz/32 bit
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|X9
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|February 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SM7150-AA
|MSM8940
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 official site
