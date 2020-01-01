Snapdragon 730 vs Snapdragon 460
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Shows significantly better (up to 69%) AnTuTu 8 score – 252K vs 149K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 11 nm)
- 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.91 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
- Announced 10 months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 730 +113%
543
255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 730 +43%
1799
1258
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 730 +69%
252629
149818
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|11 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|-
|Number of ALUs
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|386 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP
|Hexagon 683
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|384 kHz/32 bit
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|January 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SM7150-AA
|SM4250-AA
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site
