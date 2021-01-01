Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 730 vs Snapdragon 480 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Announced 1-year and 9-months later
  • Supports 22% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 730
vs
Snapdragon 480

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 730 +3%
251794
Snapdragon 480
244695
CPU 94487 -
GPU 64985 -
Memory 49437 -
UX 40297 -
Total score 251794 244695

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 93.9 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 11.7 images/s -
Speech recognition 27 words/s -
Machine learning 24.7 images/s -
Camera shooting 14 images/s -
HTML 5 1.17 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 478.1 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 59 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 36 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 35 FPS
[Medium]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi9T
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 730 and Snapdragon 480

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
Process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Adreno 619
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 500 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 128 -
FLOPS 386 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP Hexagon 686
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 X51
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced April 2019 January 2021
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SM7150-AA SM4350
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site

