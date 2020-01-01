Snapdragon 730 vs Snapdragon 630
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Snapdragon 630 (Adreno 508). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Performs 2.4x better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- Announced 1 year and 11 months later
- Supports 40% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 10.66 GB/s)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- Higher GPU frequency (~70%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 730 +209%
543
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 730 +82%
1799
987
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
252629
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 508
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|850 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|96
|FLOPS
|386 Gigaflops
|163 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|10.66 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP
|Hexagon 642
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|384 kHz/32 bit
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|May 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7150-AA
|SDM630
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site
