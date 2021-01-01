Snapdragon 730 vs Snapdragon 650
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 (Adreno 618) with the older 6-core Snapdragon 650 (Adreno 510) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Announced 4-years and 2-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 28 nm)
- Performs 2.5x better in floating-point computations
- Has 2 more cores
- 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 650
- Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.91 GB/s)
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|101953
|-
|GPU
|75580
|-
|Memory
|54411
|-
|UX
|86196
|-
|Total score
|319595
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 730 +96%
541
276
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 730 +116%
1789
830
|Image compression
|93.9 Mpixels/s
|48.4 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|11.7 images/s
|5.83 images/s
|Speech recognition
|27 words/s
|16.5 words/s
|Machine learning
|24.7 images/s
|10.7 images/s
|Camera shooting
|14 images/s
|5.19 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.17 Mnodes/s
|0.87 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|478.1 Krows/s
|221 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|36 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|35 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Mi9T
1080 x 2340
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 730 and Snapdragon 650
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|16 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|256 KB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 510
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|1
|Shading units
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|386 Gigaflops
|153 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP
|Hexagon V56
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|X8
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|February 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7150-AA
|MSM8956
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 official site
