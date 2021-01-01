Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 730 vs Snapdragon 650 – what's better?

Snapdragon 730 vs Snapdragon 650

Snapdragon 730
VS
Snapdragon 650
Snapdragon 730
Snapdragon 650

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 (Adreno 618) with the older 6-core Snapdragon 650 (Adreno 510) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
  • Announced 4-years and 2-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 28 nm)
  • Performs 2.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Has 2 more cores
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 650
  • Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
  • Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.91 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 730
vs
Snapdragon 650

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 101953 -
GPU 75580 -
Memory 54411 -
UX 86196 -
Total score 319595 -
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 93.9 Mpixels/s 48.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection 11.7 images/s 5.83 images/s
Speech recognition 27 words/s 16.5 words/s
Machine learning 24.7 images/s 10.7 images/s
Camera shooting 14 images/s 5.19 images/s
HTML 5 1.17 Mnodes/s 0.87 Mnodes/s
SQLite 478.1 Krows/s 221 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 59 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 36 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 35 FPS
[Medium]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi9T
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 730 and Snapdragon 650

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2200 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 16 KB
L2 cache - 256 KB
Process 8 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count - 1 billion
TDP 5 W 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Adreno 510
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 500 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 128 128
FLOPS 386 Gigaflops 153 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP Hexagon V56
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, VP8
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 X8
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced April 2019 February 2015
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7150-AA MSM8956
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 official site

