Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 730 vs Snapdragon 665 – what's better?

Snapdragon 730 vs Snapdragon 665

Snapdragon 730
Snapdragon 730
VS
Snapdragon 665
Snapdragon 665

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Snapdragon 665 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
  • Shows significantly better (up to 73%) AnTuTu 8 score – 252K vs 146K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 11 nm)
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
  • Higher GPU frequency (~30%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 730 +73%
252629
Snapdragon 665
146210

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 730 and Snapdragon 665

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 11 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Adreno 610
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 500 MHz 650 MHz
Number of ALUs 128 96
FLOPS 386 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP Hexagon 686
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs 384 kHz/32 bit AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 X12
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced April 2019 April 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7150-AA SM6125
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
89 (77.4%)
26 (22.6%)
Total votes: 115

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 665 and Snapdragon 730 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish