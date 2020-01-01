Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 730 vs Snapdragon 678 – what's better?

Snapdragon 730 vs Snapdragon 678

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Snapdragon 678 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 11 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 18%) AnTuTu 8 score – 256K vs 217K
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
  • Higher GPU frequency (~60%)
  • Announced 1-year and 9-months later
  • Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.91 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 730 +18%
256704
Snapdragon 678
217188

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 730 and Snapdragon 678

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 16 KB
L2 cache - 256 KB
Process 8 nanometers 11 nanometers
TDP 5 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Adreno 612
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 500 MHz 800 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 128 96
FLOPS 386 Gigaflops 354 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP Hexagon 685
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV -

Connectivity

Modem X15 X12 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced April 2019 December 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7150-AA SDM678
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 678 and Snapdragon 730, or ask any questions
